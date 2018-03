BRIEF-Flotek Industries Says Board Member Carla Hardy Will Retire From All Positions Effective April 27​

March 21 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-ON MARCH 15, CARLA S. HARDY, A MEMBER OF BOARD OF CO ADVISED BOARD THAT SHE WILL RETIRE FROM ALL POSITIONS EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018​

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018​

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-‍BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND​ DEPARTURES Source text - bit.ly/2HPzPq7 Further company coverage: