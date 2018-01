Jan 5 (Reuters) - Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc:

* UNDERTAKES 39.9 BILLION NAIRA RIGHTS ISSUE

* RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM SECURITIES AND EXCAHNGE COMMISSION AND NSE TO PROCEED WITH SERIES 1 OF THE RIGHT ISSUE PROGRAMME Source: bit.ly/2m0LgCZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)