BRIEF-Flow Traders Q1 EBITDA Up At 133.9 Million Euros

April 24 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* REG-FLOW TRADERS REPORTS BEST QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE TO DATE, CONFIRMING THE BUSINESS MODEL

* NTI INCREASED TO EUR 213.2 MILLION IN 1Q18, AGAINST EUR 39.3 MILLION IN 4Q17 AND EUR 48.3 MILLION IN 1Q17;

* EBITDA MARGIN 1Q18 WAS 63% COMPARED TO 34% IN 4Q17;

* Q1 NET TRADING INCOME EUR 213.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 109.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED, FLOW TRADERS TARGETS TO PAY OUT AT LEAST 50% OF ITS NET PROFIT;

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 133.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STRONG GROWTH TREND WITNESSED IN ETP INDUSTRY IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* LOOKING AT CRR AND MIFID II, THESE DEVELOPMENTS HAVE NOT LIMITED FLOW TRADERS IN ITS ABILITIES TO GROW