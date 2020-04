BRIEF-Flow Traders Q1 EBITDA Up At 323.7 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* Q120 EBITDA REACHED EUR 323.7M WITH A MARGIN OF 65%

* Q120 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 262.3M WITH EPS OF EUR 5.71

* FLOW TRADERS RECORDED NTI OF EUR 495.0M IN Q120 VERSUS NTI OF EUR 46.1M IN Q419 AND EUR 63.1M IN Q119

* FLOW TRADERS ETP VALUE TRADED INCREASED 76% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER AND INCREASED 71% VERSUS Q119

* MARKET ETP VALUE TRADED INCREASED 100% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER AND 80% VERSUS Q119

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN WAS IMPLEMENTED SMOOTHLY WITH 80% OF OUR WORKFORCE ABLE TO WORK FROM HOME IN A MATTER OF DAYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FLOW TRADERS MAINTAINED ITS CONSERVATIVE CAPITAL POSITION WITH SIGNIFICANT EXCESS CAPITAL AND A STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS QUARTER ALSO DEMONSTRATED FLOW TRADERS’ OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE WITH STRONG COST DISCIPLINE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FROM A TRADING SYSTEMS PERSPECTIVE, NO OUTAGES OR DOWNTIME WERE EXPERIENCED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RESULTS AND TRADING PERFORMANCE WERE BALANCED ACROSS ALL TRADING DESKS THIS QUARTER, INCLUDING DURING INTENSE PERIOD IN MID-MARCH

* PROPOSED FINAL FY19 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.55 WILL NOW TAKE FORM OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND WHICH WILL BE PAID AS PER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TIMETABLE ON 5 MAY 2020

* THIS DOES NOT AFFECT 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND WHICH WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS PART OF HALF-YEAR RESULTS

* AS A RESULT, A FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0 WILL BE PROPOSED AT RESCHEDULED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, RESULTING IN A TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR FY19 OF EUR 0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)