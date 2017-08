BRIEF-Flow Traders Q2 net profit EUR 12.5 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV

* ‍Announces Interim Dividend of Eur 0.30​

* Q2 NET TRADING INCOME EUR 46.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FLOW TRADERS 2Q17 EBITDA MARGIN CAME IN AT 36% WITH COSTS DEVELOPING AS EXPECTED IN 2Q17​

* Q2 ETP VALUE TRADED EUR 184.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 174.8 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AS PART OF OUR ORGANIC GROWTH STRATEGY, WE WILL OPEN A NEW OFFICE IN HONG KONG IN 2017 AND RE-LOCATE OUR OFFICE IN NEW YORK

* ETP MARKET CONTINUED TO GROW IN GLOBAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, A TREND THAT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2017 AND BEYOND

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​12.5 MILLION