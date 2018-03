March 22 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* IN FEBRUARY 2018, TOTAL GLOBAL ETP ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) DECREASED TO US$ 4,875BN

* AVERAGE VIX FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2018 REACHED 22.46 (VERSUS 10.99 IN JANUARY 2018) Source text: bit.ly/2HWLsvA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)