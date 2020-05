May 14 (Reuters) - Flowr Corp:

* THE FLOWR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TERRACE GLOBAL TO FUND THE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS OF HOLIGEN

* FLOWR CORP - PARTIES EXPECT TERRACE GLOBAL TO FUND AT LEAST C$3 MILLION UNDER THIS PARTNERSHIP

* FLOWR CORP - TWO COMPANIES WILL WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP FINISHED CANNABIS PRODUCTS FOR EUROPEAN MEDICINAL MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)