May 29 (Reuters) - Flowr Corp:

* FLOWR CORP - POSTPONED FILING OF ITS Q1 2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* FLOWR CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT AND FILE Q1 2020 EARNINGS ON OR BEFORE JUNE 15(TH), 2020

* FLOWR CORP - IT HAS DECIDED TO DELAY HOLDING AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS UNTIL A LATER DATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020