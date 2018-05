May 10 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

* BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BILLION, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END

* QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MILLION, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: