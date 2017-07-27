FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flowserve Corporation qtrly ‍adjusted EPS was $0.22
July 27, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Flowserve Corporation qtrly ‍adjusted EPS was $0.22

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp

* Flowserve Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $877 million versus I/B/E/S view $933.9 million

* Flowserve Corp - ‍backlog at June 30, 2017 was $2.1 billion, up 12.4% and 1.5% versus 2016 year-end, and prior year Q2, respectively​

* Flowserve Corp - qtrly ‍reported earnings per share $0.32​

* Flowserve Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted EPS was $0.22​

* Flowserve Corp - expects reported and adjusted EPS target ranges of $0.85 to $1.05 and $1.30 to $1.50, respectively for FY 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flowserve - ‍during 2017 Q2, immaterial accounting errors identified in prior period financial statements for period beginning in 2013 through Q1 2017​

* Flowserve Corp - ‍determined to amend 2016 form 10-K and March 31, 2017 form 10-Q to reflect revisions​

* Flowserve Corp - ‍determined material weakness existed in internal control structure at year-end 2016 and continued through end of 2017 Q2​

* Flowserve Corp - ‍intends to institute remediation plans as a result of the errors​

* Flowserve Corp - ‍cumulative effect of changes to retained earnings as of March 31, 2017 was a reduction of approximately $30 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

