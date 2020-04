BRIEF-Flowtech Fluidpower Not To Provide FY Outlook, Suspend Dividend Payments

April 2 (Reuters) - Flowtech Fluidpower PLC:

* DURING Q1 BUSINESS HAS PERFORMED IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AT TIME OF FEBRUARY TRADING UPDATE.

* FINAL FEW WEEKS OF Q1 SUGGEST AN ALTOGETHER DIFFERENT POSITION GOING INTO Q2.

* WHILE SEVERAL OF OUR SUPPLIERS AND CUSTOMERS HAVE SUSPENDED OPERATIONS, THESE CURRENTLY ONLY ACCOUNT FOR 10-15% OF REVENUE

* REVENUES ARE CURRENTLY TRENDING DOWN BY AROUND 30%, WITH EXPECTATIONS THAT VOLUMES MAY DIP FURTHER BEFORE RECOVERING.

* DO NOT BELIEVE IT PRUDENT TO PROVIDE FORMAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.

* DESPITE SHORT-TERM TRADING DISRUPTION, BUSINESS SHOULD GENERATE POSITIVE CASHFLOW THROUGH 2020 AND 2021,

* SUSPEND ALL DIVIDEND PAYMENTS