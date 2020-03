March 23 (Reuters) - FLSmidth & Co A/S:

* 2020 GUIDANCE SUSPENDED, DIVIDEND WITHDRAWN AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF DKK 8 PER SHARE