BRIEF-Fluence Corp Updates Regarding China Operations And Coronavirus

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fluence Corporation Ltd:

* FLUENCE CORPORATION LTD - UPDATE REGARDING CHINA OPERATIONS AND CORONAVIRUS

* FLUENCE CORPORATION LTD - INSTRUCTED ITS CHINESE OFFICE STAFF TO WORK FROM HOME DURING COMING WEEKS

* FLUENCE CORPORATION - BOOKINGS & REVENUE FROM INITIAL WEEKS OF 2020 HAVE NOT BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED

* FLUENCE CORPORATION LTD - SOME OF FLUENCE’S H1 2020 REVENUE MAY SHIFT TO H2 2020

* FLUENCE CORP - FLUENCE STANDS READY AND ABLE TO ASSIST ITS LOCAL PARTNERS TO SUPPLY REQUIRED WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS ON SHORT NOTICE.

* FLUENCE CORPORATION- TEAM MEMBERS PART OF MANUFACTURING WHO LIVE IN CHANGZHOU, JIANGSU PROVINCE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO MANUFACTURING LINE AS SCHEDULED

* FLUENCE CORPORATION- DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT ANY SUCH DELAYS, SHOULD THEY OCCUR, WILL HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2020 REVENUE