March 23 (Reuters) - Fluence Corporation Ltd:

* FLUENCE CHINA IS FULLY OPERATIONAL

* RECENT SUBRE SALES ORDER IN CAMBODIA TO CONTRIBUTE SIGNIFICANTLY IN MEETING 2020 REVENUE FORECAST FOR SMART PRODUCTS SOLUTIONS

* NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATING ANY MATERIAL DEVIATION FROM 2020 FORECAST SALES IN CHINA

* BUSINESS UNIT IN NORTHERN ITALY PARTICULARLY AFFECTED BY REPERCUSSIONS OF SPREAD OF VIRUS & IMPACT ON BUSINESS IN THAT REGION

* OPERATIONAL UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: