March 12 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG:

* SHARP DECLINE IN PASSENGER VOLUME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* DECIDED TO REDUCE MATERIAL COSTS, REDUCE VACATION DAYS AND OVERTIME, AND GIVE POSSIBILITY OF WORKING FROM HOME AS WELL AS SHORT-TIME WORK FOR ALL 6,800 EMPLOYEES

* MEASURE IS EXPECTED TO COME INTO FORCE ON APRIL 1, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/3cSw9nI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)