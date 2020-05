BRIEF-Flughafen Wien Q1 EBITDA Down At EUR 59.0 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Flughafen Wien AG:

* REVENUE IN Q1/2020 OF EUR 161.4 MILLION (-9.0%)

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 59.0 MILLION (- 17.7%), EBIT AT EUR 26.4 MILLION (-31.2%)

* TRAFFIC DEVELOPMENT IN Q1/2020: PASSENGER VOLUME DOWN 18.6% IN FLUGHAFEN WIEN GROUP AND 18.8% AT VIENNA AIRPORT

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 16.1 MILLION (-36.6%)

* COVID-19 CRISIS HITS AIRPORT OPERATIONS WITH FULL FORCE IN APRIL 2020

* INITIATED COST REDUCTION MEASURES AND SHORT-TIME WORK MODEL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT, COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY IS SECURED

* IN APRIL 2020: 99.6% DECLINE IN NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN FLUGHAFEN WIEN GROUP AND 99.5% AT VIENNA AIRPORT

* MALTA AIRPORT REPORTED A 99.6% DROP IN PASSENGER VOLUME IN MONTH OF APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)