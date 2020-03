BRIEF-Flughafen Wien Sees Coronavirus To Hit FY Revenue And Net Profit

March 12 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG:

* CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN CONJUNCTION WITH A MASSIVE REDUCTION OF FLIGHTS AT VIENNA AIRPORT HAVE A STRONG NEGATIVE EFFECT ON REVENUE AND NET PROFIT OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* PREVIOUS GUIDANCE CAN DEFINITELY NOT BE REACHED

* NEW FORECAST CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EMERGENCY MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD OPERATIONS AND TO CUT COSTS ARE IMPLEMENTED

* THESE INCLUDE PREPARATION OF REDUCED WORKING HOURS AND FURTHER MEASURES TO CUT COSTS SUSTAINABLY