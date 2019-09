Sept 11 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* IN AUG AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS DOWN 1.8 YOY AT 25,256

* 3,112,270 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT IN AUG (+0.4% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* TOTAL TURNOVER IN AUG WAS CHF 53.5M (+1.3% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR).

* IN AUG 2019, A TOTAL OF 35,459 TONS OF FREIGHT WERE TRANSPORTED AT ZURICH AIRPORT

* AUGUST AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR IS AT 83.6% (+0.8 PERCENTAGE POINTS VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text - bit.ly/2kHjSfB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)