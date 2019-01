Jan 10 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* 2,305,019 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT IN DECEMBER (+6.1% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* IN DECEMBER, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS INCREASED BY 5.8% TO 21,260 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN DECEMBER, AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR SAW A DECREASE OF 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 73.0% Source text: bit.ly/2REuIBO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)