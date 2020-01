BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich December Number Of Passengers Up 1.2%

Jan 13 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* IN 2019, 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS PASSED THROUGH ZURICH AIRPORT, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 1.3%

* THERE WAS A -8.4% DECREASE IN FREIGHT VOLUME IN 2019 VERSUS 2018

* IN DECEMBER 2019, 2,332,820 PASSENGERS PASSED THROUGH ZURICH AIRPORT, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 1.2% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* IN DECEMBER 2019, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS DECREASED TO 20,193 (-5.0% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR IS AT 76.6% (+3.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR) IN DEC

* DECEMBER DECREASE IN FREIGHT VOLUME OF -6.6% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2QMJF3j Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)