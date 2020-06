June 4 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* PREPARING FOR SLOW RECOVERY

* WHILE NO TRAFFIC FORECAST IS PROVIDED FOR 2020 YET, IT IS ASSUMED TO REACH PRE-CRISIS TRAFFIC LEVELS IN 2023.

* REPORTED PASSENGER NUMBERS FOR APRIL AND MAY WERE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 99% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* DUE TO DECLINE IN VOLUMES AND TIME NEEDED TO RECOVER, A TARIFF CUT AS EXPECTED BEFORE CRISIS DOES NOT SEEM TO BE APPROPRIATE ANYMORE