BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich February Number Of Passengers Down 1.2%

March 11 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* 2’010’199 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT IN FEBRUARY (-1.2% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* IN FEBRUARY, LOCAL PASSENGERS DECREASED BY -0.5% AND TRANSFER PASSENGERS DECREASED BY -2.8%

* IN FEBRUARY, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS DECREASED BY -5.3% TO 18’656 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN FEBRUARY, AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR SAW AN INCREASE OF 1.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 73.0% AND AVERAGE PASSENGER PER MOVEMENT FIGURE INCREASED TO 123.0 (118.0 PREVIOUS YEAR)

* TOTAL TURNOVER IN FEBRUARY WAS CHF 39.9M (+0.8% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* TRANSFER RATE, WHICH WAS AT 28.9% LAST FEBRUARY IS AT 28.4% IN MONTH UNDER REVIEW