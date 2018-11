BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: FOCA Starts Stakeholder Involvement

Nov 12 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* FEDERAL OFFICE OF CIVIL AVIATION (FOCA) STARTS STAKEHOLDER INVOLVEMENT

* FOCA HAS PRESENTED PROPOSALS AND IS COMMENCING A CONSULTATION PROCESS

* UNDER FOCA’S PROPOSAL 50% OF ECONOMIC ADDED VALUE FROM COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES ON AIRSIDE WOULD BE SKIMMED OFF FOR CROSS-SUBSIDISATION (TRANSFER PAYMENT) OF REGULATED REVENUE

* IF FOCA’S PROPOSAL IS IMPLEMENTED AND THERE IS NO ADJUSTMENT TO CALCULATION FORMULA FOR REASONABLE CAPITAL INTEREST, AVIATION REVENUE AT ZURICH AIRPORT WILL FALL BY AROUND 25% IN FORTHCOMING REGULATORY PERIOD

* WILL EMPHATICALLY OPPOSE AN INCREASE IN THE TRANSFER PAYMENT Source text - bit.ly/2Ff2HM0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)