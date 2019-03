BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: FY EBITDA Down At CHF 571.0 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY CHF 11.2% TO CHF 1.15 BILLION

* ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.70 PER SHARE AND AN ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND OUT OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 3.20 PER SHARE

* 31,113,488 PASSENGERS TRAVELLED VIA ZURICH AIRPORT IN 2018, A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 5.8%

* FY EBITDA WERE DOWN ON THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF CHF 583.6 MILLION TO CHF 571.0 MILLION

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 326.5 MILLION IN THE REPORTING PERIOD.

* PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 WAS CHF 47.7 MILLION DOWN ON THE PRIOR-YEAR RESULT TO CHF 237.8 MILLION

* FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG ANTICIPATES AROUND 3% GROWTH IN PASSENGER VOLUMES FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EBITDA) AND PROFIT FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2HfiZEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)