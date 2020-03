BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY Profit Up At CHF 309.1 Million

March 10 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 5.0% TO CHF 1.2 BILLION

* TO PROPOSE ORDINARY DIVIDEND THAT IS CHF 0.20 HIGHER THAN THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* TO ALSO PROPOSE ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 3.20 PER SHARE

* FY (EBITDA) INCREASED BY CHF 70.9 MILLION TO CHF 641.8 MILLION

* PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR JUST ENDED AMOUNTED TO CHF 309.1 MILLION, UP CHF 71.3 MILLION FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON THE EARNINGS OF FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

* NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ANY MORE CLOSELY, NO FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR CAN BE PROVIDED AT THIS TIME

* TOTAL OF 31,507,692 PASSENGERS TRAVELLED VIA ZURICH AIRPORT IN 2019, A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 1.3%