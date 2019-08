BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich H1 Profit Up At 143.4 Million Francs

Aug 27 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* PROFIT OF CHF 143.4 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) INCREASED BY 26.8% TO CHF 303.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS PASSENGER GROWTH OF AROUND 2% IN 2019

* AFTER ADJUSTING ONE-OFF EFFECT FOR ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS FOR SOUND INSULATION MEASURES IN 2018, H1 PROFIT ROSE BY CHF 13.1 MILLION (+10.1%).

* H1 REVENUE GREW BY 8.8% COMPARED WITH THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 TO CHF 588.0 MILLION

* EXCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS, EBITDA AND PROFIT FOR 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN FOR THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* INVESTMENTS IN 2019 WILL BE IN THE REGION OF CHF 350 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2Zgxjq1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)