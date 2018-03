March 12 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* 1,966,362 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT IN FEBRUARY (+4.6% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR).

* AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR SAW A DECREASE OF 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 73.3% IN FEBRUARY

* IN FEBRUARY, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS INCREASED BY 0.5% TO 18'834 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text - bit.ly/2HrVNiH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)