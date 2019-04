April 10 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* IN MARCH, 2’421’744 MILLION PASSENGERS PASSED THROUGH ZURICH AIRPORT, INCREASE OF 1.2%

* IN MARCH 2019, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS REMAINED AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR LEVEL WITH 22’071 MOVEMENTS.

* IN MARCH 2019, A TOTAL OF 42’231 TONS OF FREIGHT WERE TRANSPORTED AT ZURICH AIRPORT, DECREASE OF 4.5% Source text - bit.ly/2UpExFI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)