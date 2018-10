Oct 10 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* IN SEPTEMBER 2.88 MILLION PASSENGERS PASSED THROUGH ZURICH AIRPORT, INCREASE OF 4.9% VERSUS LAST YEAR

* IN SEPTEMBER 2018, A TOTAL OF 40’898 TONS OF FREIGHT WERE TRANSPORTED AT ZURICH AIRPORT

* IN SEPTEMBER 2018, AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR IS AT 80.9% (+1.4 PERCENT POINTS VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text - bit.ly/2RCLjmy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)