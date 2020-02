BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich January Passenger Numbers Increase 0.7% Compared To Last Year

Feb 12 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* IN JANUARY 2020, 2’148’812 PASSENGERS PASSED THROUGH ZURICH AIRPORT, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 0.7% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* IN JANUARY 2020, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS DECREASED TO 20’594 (-5.0% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* JANUARY AVERAGE PASSENGER PER MOVEMENT FIGURE INCREASED TO 121.4 (+7.5% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* JANUARY AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR IS AT 71.9% (+3.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* IN JANUARY 2020, A TOTAL OF 33’346 TONS OF FREIGHT WERE TRANSPORTED AT ZURICH AIRPORT, A DECREASE IN OF 5.0% VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)