BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich May Number Of Passengers Down 98.4%

June 11 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* IN MAY, 43’852 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A DECREASE OF 98.4% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

* IN MAY, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS DECREASED BY -87.5% TO 3’062 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR.

* AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR SAW A DECREASE OF -41.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 35.0% AND AVERAGE PASSENGER PER MOVEMENT FIGURE DECREASED TO 64.3 (125.4 PREVIOUS YEAR)

* TOTAL TURNOVER IN MAY WAS CHF 7.8M (-85.5% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* WHILE IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR EXPECTED TRAFFIC VOLUMES FOR CURRENT YEAR, IT IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED THAT PRE-CRISIS LEVEL WILL BE REACHED AGAIN IN 2023