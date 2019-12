BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich November Number Of Passengers Up 0.7%

Dec 11 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* 2,229,902 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT IN NOVEMBER (+0.7% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR)

* IN NOVEMBER, AIR TRAFFIC MOVEMENTS DECREASED BY -5.9% TO 19,828 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR SAW AN INCREASE OF 3.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 75.2% AND AVERAGE PASSENGER PER MOVEMENT FIGURE INCREASED TO 127.6 (117.6 PREVIOUS YEAR)

* TOTAL TURNOVER IN NOVEMBER WAS CHF 44.4M (+3.6% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR). INCREASE DIVIDES INTO +2.7% FOR AIRSIDE AND +4.7% FOR LANDSIDE