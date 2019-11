Nov 12 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* IN OCTOBER 2019, 2,869,687 PASSENGERS FLEW FROM ZURICH AIRPORT

* OCTOBER NUMBER OF PASSENGERS DOWN 1.2% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* OCTOBER LOAD FACTOR FELL BY 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 79.2% IN THE MONTH UNDER REVIEW Source text: bit.ly/34ZjxXn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)