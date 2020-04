April 21 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A BOND OF CHF 300 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 4 YEARS

* SUBSEQUENTLY, FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG’S CURRENT CASH POSITION IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED CHF 800 MILLION.

* COUPON OF 0.70 PERCENT