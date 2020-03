March 16 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG WILL NO LONGER BE HELD ON APRIL 16, 2020 AS INITIALLY PLANNED

* POSTPONING MEETING WILL ALSO ALLOW TO CONTINUE MONITORING ANY FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS ON FINANCIAL SITUATION AND ECONOMIC IMPACT ON BUSINESS OF FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG, AND IF NECESSARY, TO REVALUATE PROPOSALS PROVIDED TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING