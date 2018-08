Aug 28 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR PASSENGER VOLUME UP 6 PERCENT

* H1 REVENUE GREW BY 10.5% YEAR ON YEAR TO CHF 540.2 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT OF CHF 84.5 MILLION

* EBITDA AND PROFIT FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FURTHER MEASURES OF AROUND CHF 60 MILLION SEEN OVER AND ABOVE PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED CHF 340 MILLION SET ASIDE FOR SOUND INSULATION AND RESIDENT PROTECTION Source text: here

