Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE: FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH ABB - BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFER SIZE C.1.7M SHARES / C.5.6% OF TSO / C. CHF 300M

* BLOCK TRADE: FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH ABB - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE RANGE: CHF 166.50 - 175.40 (5.1-0.0% DISCOUNT) Further company coverage: