BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich Wins Concession For Airport In India

Nov 29 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* UNDER A 40-YEAR CONCESSION, FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG WILL BUILD AND MANAGE THE NEW GREENFIELD AIRPORT IN JEWAR.

* WINS CONCESSION FOR AIRPORT IN INDIA

* CAPITAL INVESTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE FIRST PHASE IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO ROUGHLY CHF 650 MILLION DURING THE CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF APPROXIMATELY FOUR YEARS

* FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG CURRENTLY HOLDS 100% OF THE PROJECT.

* SHALL PAY A FIXED PASSENGER FEE TO THE STATEOWNED AUTHORITY STARTING ON THE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY OF COMMISSIONING OF THE NEW AIRPORT Source text: bit.ly/2L6xZ8j Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)