March 3 (Reuters) - Fluicell AB:

* FLUICELL AB - GETS FIRST ORDER AND STARTS COOPERATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF CANTERBURY REGARDING BIOPIXLAR

* FLUICELL AB - IN ADDITION TO SALE OF BIOPIXLAR AND CONSUMABLES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF ABOUT USD 50,000, COLLABORATION AGREEMENT MEANS THAT UNIVERSITY OF CANTERBURY BECOMES DEMONSTRATION FACILITY AND RESEARCH PARTNER FOR CO