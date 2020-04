April 8 (Reuters) - Fluicell AB:

* STILL EXPECTS TARGET TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE CASHFLOW AND BREAK-EVEN AROUND MID-2022 TO BE FULLY REALISTIC

* EXPECTS 2020 SALES REVENUES OF ABOUT SEK 10-15 MILLION

* ACHIEVED NUMBER OF OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED, AMONG OTHER THINGS: GOAL OF A SALE OF BIOPIXLAR® AT BEGINNING OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)