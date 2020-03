March 3 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp:

* FLUIDIGM AND NEXT GEN DIAGNOSTICS ENTER INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPROVE THE EFFICIENCY OF PATHOGEN SAMPLE PREPARATION FOR MICROBIAL WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING

* FLUIDIGM CORP - WILL RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS STARTING IN 2020 AND ADDITIONAL REVENUE OVER FIVE YEARS