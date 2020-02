Feb 10 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp:

* FLUIDIGM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE UP 8 TO 11 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE $32.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $30.8 MILLION

* SEES 2020 GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF $51 MILLION TO $54 MILLION