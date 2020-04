April 22 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp:

* FLUIDIGM CORP - ON APRIL 21, CO AND SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* FLUIDIGM CORP - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF LOAN AGREEMENT BY TWO YEARS, TO AUGUST 2, 2022