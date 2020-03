BRIEF-Fluidra Informs On Operations And Actions To Be Undertaken In The Context Of Covid-19

March 31 (Reuters) - Fluidra SA:

* FLUIDRA SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO PUT ON HOLD ANY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

* FLUIDRA SA SAYS ITS WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE FOR 2020, TO ADD FURTHER INFORMATION IN Q1 RESULTS PRESENTATION

* FLUIDRA SAYS IS REVIEWING ITS GLOBAL OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE TO REDUCE DISCRETIONARY SPENDING AS WELL AS DELAYING LOWER PRIORITY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* FLUIDRA SA SAYS HAS INITIATED TEMPORARY LAYOFFS IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES TO ADJUST TO THE DEMAND EVOLUTION

* FLUIDRA SA SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CEO AGREED TO LOWER THEIR REMUNERATION BY 30% FOR THIS PERIOD

* FLUIDRA SA SAYS MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE ALSO AGREED TO LOWER THEIR SALARY BY 20%