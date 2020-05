BRIEF-Fluidra Q1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of 1.6 Mln Euros YoY

May 13 (Reuters) - Fluidra SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES 315.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 313.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 51.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 50.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REPORTED EBITDA 47.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 40.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* COVID-19’S WORST IMPACTS IN MID MARCH AND INTO APRIL, SITUATION RECOVERING AS LOCKDOWN EASES

* STRONG DELIVERY OF COST SYNERGIES AND OTHER MARGIN IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES MAINTAINED

* MARGIN AND CASH DELIVERY EQUITY STORY REMAINS INTACT DESPITE PANDEMIC CHALLENGED TOPLINE GROWTH

* FLUIDRA SAYS 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)