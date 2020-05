May 12 (Reuters) - Fluoguide AS:

* FLUOGUIDE RECEIVES APPROX. DKK 6.4 MILLION THROUGH WARRANT EXERCISE

* IN TOTAL, 1,047,021 WARRANTS OF SERIES TO 1 WERE EXERCISED

* CORRESPONDING TO A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF APPROX. 97.4 PERCENT