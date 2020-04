BRIEF-FluoGuide Signs Agreement With Rigshospitalet And University Of Copenhagen

April 23 (Reuters) - FluoGuide AS:

* FLUOGUIDE SECURES A PIPELINE OF UPAR TARGETING PRODUCTS

* INVENTION COMES FROM RESEARCH, LED BY PROFESSOR ANDREAS KJÆR AND FUNDED BY A GRAND SOLUTIONS GRANT FROM INNOVATION FUND DENMARK OF APPROX. MDKK 10.3 (APPROX. MSEK 15.2)

* IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH RIGSHOSPITALET AND UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN SECURING EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO A PRODUCT PATENT COVERING A RANGE OF UPAR-TARGETING MOLECULES

* FLUOGUIDE IS ONE OF CONSORTIUM MEMBERS IN THIS GRANT

* SHALL PAY A ROYALTY ON FLUOGUIDE’S SALES AND CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS WHEN PRODUCTS ARE DEVELOPED UNDER THIS PATENT

* FLUOGUIDE INCURE NO COSTS RELATED TO UFRONT PAYMENT UNDER THIS AGREEMENT