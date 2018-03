March 26 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR AWARDED CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR MEGLOBAL PROJECT IN FREEPORT, TEXAS

* FLUOR CORP - ‍WILL BOOK UNDISCLOSED CONTRACT VALUE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* FLUOR CORP - ‍OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019​