Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp

* Fluor awarded contract for world’s largest propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant

* Fluor Corp - ‍Fluor booked undisclosed contract value into backlog in Q3 of 2017​

* Fluor Corp- ‍ was selected by Lyondellbasell to perform engineering and procurement for its propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol project​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: