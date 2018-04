April 18 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR AWARDED CONTRACT FOR MARATHON PETROLEUM’S STAR PROGRAM AT GALVESTON BAY REFINERY

* FLUOR CORP - FLUOR BOOKED UNDISCLOSED CONTRACT VALUE INTO BACKLOG IN Q1 OF 2018

* FLUOR CORP - PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: